Geometry of IRGC’s Power Perfected: Chief Commander

Islam Times - The new methods that Iran has employed to boost its capabilities and the new military gear at the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ [IRGC] disposal have completed the IRGC Navy’s geometry of power, the Guard’s Chief Commander, Major General Hossein Salami said.

After unveiling a series of new military watercraft and missiles that joined the IRGC Navy in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday, Salami said it is highly important to rejuvenate the components of power.Highlighting the significance of new methods for boosting the Islamic government’s power, the top commander said the joining of smart subsurface equipment to the IRGC Navy has completed the geometry of its power on shore, off shore and below the water.General Salami further said the world’s arrogant powers understand only the language of force, which is why Iran has to enhance its power to protect its security in all fields.He also hailed the Iranian scientists’ success in enhancing the country’s capabilities by sending satellites into space and manufacturing smart subsurface systems, which has helped cut off the hands of the aggressors and enemies.The IRGC combat forces on Tuesday were furnished with a large number of pieces of equipment, including missile systems and vessels with special operational capabilities.The new speedboats delivered to the IRGC can reach a velocity of 95 knots, launch missiles and rockets, and carry out reconnaissance missions.The IRGC Navy was also furnished with new missiles, whose range has been extended and which are maneuverable and used in the electronic warfare.