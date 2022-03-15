Yemen Foils Saudi Intelligence Plot for Detonating Booby-trapped Cars in Sanaa

Islam Times - Yemeni security services revealed on Tuesday details of thwarting a terrorist plan by the Saudi intelligence service, which was set to target the security and safety of the capital, Sanaa.

According to "Saba" news agency, the security services explained in a statement that the enemy had recruited a cell, equipped a number of booby-trapped cars, and sent them to the liberated governorates to kill innocent people.It indicated that the Saudi intelligence had recruited members of the traitors in Marib to equip three booby-trapped cars that were set to target vital places in the capital Sanaa and other liberated provinces.Based on the intelligence information, the security services deployed and distributed investigation and control teams, engineering teams and qualitative task forces in the vicinity of the targeted places, raising the state of alertness, repositioning and deploying, creating checkpoints, circulating types of car bombs at security points and securing the land ports.The agencies also issued permission from the Public Prosecution to arrest those involved in this conspiracy. The preliminary results concluded that those involved in treason are linked to the Saudi intelligence, led by the US-Saudi mercenary Naji Munif [commander of the military police in Marib], head of the cell, Adnan al-Daya’i [an officer in the Special Security Forces] and Mane’e Suleiman [head of the Psychological Warfare Division in the Third Military Region].