0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 21:03

Yemen Foils Saudi Intelligence Plot for Detonating Booby-trapped Cars in Sanaa

Story Code : 984032
Yemen Foils Saudi Intelligence Plot for Detonating Booby-trapped Cars in Sanaa
According to "Saba" news agency, the security services explained in a statement that the enemy had recruited a cell, equipped a number of booby-trapped cars, and sent them to the liberated governorates to kill innocent people.

It indicated that the Saudi intelligence had recruited members of the traitors in Marib to equip three booby-trapped cars that were set to target vital places in the capital Sanaa and other liberated provinces.

Based on the intelligence information, the security services deployed and distributed investigation and control teams, engineering teams and qualitative task forces in the vicinity of the targeted places, raising the state of alertness, repositioning and deploying, creating checkpoints, circulating types of car bombs at security points and securing the land ports.

The agencies also issued permission from the Public Prosecution to arrest those involved in this conspiracy. The preliminary results concluded that those involved in treason are linked to the Saudi intelligence, led by the US-Saudi mercenary Naji Munif [commander of the military police in Marib], head of the cell, Adnan al-Daya’i [an officer in the Special Security Forces] and Mane’e Suleiman [head of the Psychological Warfare Division in the Third Military Region].
Comment


Featured Stories
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022