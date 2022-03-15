0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 21:11

IRGC Navy Receives New Equipment

Story Code : 984037
IRGC Navy Receives New Equipment
The new vessels and missiles were handed over to the IRGC naval forces at a ceremony in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas, attended by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRCG Navy Chief Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.

The IRGC combat forces have been furnished with a large number of pieces of equipment, including missile systems and vessels with special operational capabilities. 

The new speedboats delivered to the IRGC can reach a velocity of 95 knots, launch missiles and rockets, and carry out reconnaissance missions.

The IRGC Navy was also furnished with new missiles, whose range has been extended and which are maneuverable and used in electronic warfare.

The explosive and destructive power of the new missiles has been enhanced compared to the previous versions.

For the first time in the history of the IRGC Navy, its forces received smart subsurface equipment that increase the military power in various operations.
