0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 21:16

Russia Claims Full Control of Southern Ukrainian City of Kherson

Story Code : 984040
The Russian Armed Forces gained full control of the entire territory of the Kherson Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday, TASS reported.

According to Konashenkov, a grouping of DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) troops, in the process of carrying on its offensive, broke through the defenses of Ukrainian nationalists, gained control of the settlement of Panteleimonovka and reached Verkhnetoretskoye-Novoselovka-2.

The city of Kherson, the provincial capital of nearly 250,000 people, was the first key urban center to be captured by Russian troops after Moscow launched a military campaign against Ukraine on February 24.

The spokesman also said that the Russian troops seized 10 American-made Javelin anti-tank missile systems and a number of other weapons provided to Ukraine by Western countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” on February 24, aimed at the “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, largely populated by ethnic Russians, in eastern Ukraine. In 2014, the two regions – collectively known as the Donbass – declared themselves new republics, refusing to recognize Ukraine’s Western-backed government.
