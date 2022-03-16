Israel advises Ukraine to surrender

Islam Times- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett telephoned President Zelensky to advise him to agree to Russia’s terms.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy did not accede to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to address the Knesset plenum by video. He gave the excuse that many members were absent, hence it would be preferable to arrange it in a private meeting room by zoom.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett telephoned President Zelensky to advise him to agree to Russia’s terms, including tearing down monuments honoring Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera and arresting the neo-Nazis he enlisted in his army.