Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kiev, Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP).

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to address the Israeli parliament via Zoom next week, Hebrew media reported.

But after an outcry, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy spoke with Ukrainian Ambassador to the Zionist entity Yevgen Korniychuk to reiterate his invitation to Zelensky to address members of the Knesset, Israeli media reported.

Efforts are underway to ensure that as many MKs as possible will attend the special session next week, even though the Knesset is on recess, according to Ynet.

Zelensky had asked to address the Knesset last week but was originally rebuffed as the Knesset would be going on recess.