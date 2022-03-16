0
Wednesday 16 March 2022 - 07:49

Nazanin Zaghari to Likely Be Freed from Jail in Coming Days

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe a dual Iranian and British national who is in hail for five years in Iran on espionage charges is likely to be exchanged with an Iranian prisoner and $530 million from the frozen Iranian assets in the United Kingdom, a report by the Iranian Fars news agency said on Tuesday.

According to the report, Zaghari was running a network of spies for the UK in Iran and her detention in early September 2016 could lead to the dismantling of a spying network comprising of several spies operating in Iran and other countries.

Nazanin Zaghari was in charge of MI6 and the British Foreign Office networking activities in Southwest Asia and North Africa, where she played an active role in spy networks under the cover of being a journalist and in forming velvet revolutions.

Mehr has learned she will be definitely freed as her jail term has ended. Hojjat Kermani, Nazanin Zaghari's lawyer said in an interview that Nazanin Zaghari's British passport had been handed over to her, but it was not yet clear when she would leave Iran, while expressing hope that that will happen as soon as possible.
