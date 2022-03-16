0
Wednesday 16 March 2022 - 07:54

Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War

In a meeting with Hezbollah cadres, Sayyed Nasrallah spoke about “the reasons that compelled Hezbollah to join the 1992 parliamentary elections and the government in 2005. The main reason is always to protect the resistance.”

“The experience taught us that we can’t be absent from any government in Lebanon,” he added.

His Eminence further unveiled that “Due to hatred, political slander, and malaise in the government, we were on the verge of something like May 7, while confronting the ‘Israeli’ aggression.”

“Our presence in the government and the parliament is a necessity to protect the resistance, even if we are part of a government headed by a rival PM or including our opponents and even if we are accused of being with corrupt people,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.

In parallel, the Hezbollah leader underscored that “Our goal is to win and we must be present in all circumstances,” noting that “our opponent did not present a program.”

“They only talk about the resistance’s weapons, the Iranian ‘occupation’, and Hezbollah’s ‘domination’ of the state,” he added, reiterating that “This election is pivotal and resembles one of the most important and dangerous political battles that will determine the rest of the battles.”

According to His Eminence, “The alternative to the elections is the absence of a parliament. Therefore, one must be ready, deal seriously with this challenge and remain vigilant until the results are announced.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “This battle is fundamental to all other battles fought by the Resistance.”

Moreover, the Resistance leader affirmed that the goal “is not to make our candidates win but rather to strengthen the position of our allies in Jbeil, Kesrouan, Chouf, Aley and all other districts. We want to assure the victory of our allies.”
