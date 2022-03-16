Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani described the recent IRG missile attack on an ‘Israeli’ base in Iraq’s Erbil regions as a decisive action that taught the regime a good lesson.

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with a group of the Quds Force commanders, Brigadier General Ghaani pointed to the recent missile strike on an ‘Israeli’ base in Iraqi Kurdistan as a show of force by the IRGC which also showed how fragile the ‘Israeli’ regime is."The criminal Zionist regime, which once chanted slogans from the Nile to the Euphrates, is now so humiliated that they sleep in fear and are shaking with fear at night, worried that they will wake up and lose part of their occupied territories," Ghaani said.The senior IRGC official also recalled a speech by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nassrallah, who said that the ‘Israeli’ regime's air defense known as the Iron Dome disability to intercept Hezbollah's drones that fly deep over the occupied territories is a sign of a collapsing regime.He also pointed to the Ukraine issue and said that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei put it, Ukraine fell a victim to the incapable, weak and dishonest United States.Ghaani went on to say that the Americans are afraid of the Resistance groups as they are at the highest level of preparedness to face the enemies.Elsewhere, the Quds Force commander praised the Yemeni resistance in the face of the aggressors by relying on their domestic resources.