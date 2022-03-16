The Phantom of Drones Haunts ‘Israeli’ Security Apparatuses, Set Them at Highest Level of Alertness
Story Code : 984095
In the same context, it was reported that due to the high level of sensitivity to the issue, Zionist ministers were exceptionally ordered not to tackle the latest such incidents that took place inside the occupation entity.
The ‘Israeli’ radio further noted that “the atmosphere inside the ‘Israeli’ entity’s apparatuses is generally focused on the security and military establishments’ preparedness to prevent all ‘threats’ against the Zionist occupation entity, anywhere and at any time."