0
Wednesday 16 March 2022 - 09:17

The Phantom of Drones Haunts ‘Israeli’ Security Apparatuses, Set Them at Highest Level of Alertness

Story Code : 984095
The Phantom of Drones Haunts ‘Israeli’ Security Apparatuses, Set Them at Highest Level of Alertness
In the same context, it was reported that due to the high level of sensitivity to the issue, Zionist ministers were exceptionally ordered not to tackle the latest such incidents that took place inside the occupation entity.

The ‘Israeli’ radio further noted that “the atmosphere inside the ‘Israeli’ entity’s apparatuses is generally focused on the security and military establishments’ preparedness to prevent all ‘threats’ against the Zionist occupation entity, anywhere and at any time."
Source : Hebrew Media
Tagged
Israel Iran
Comment


Featured Stories
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
16 March 2022
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
16 March 2022
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
16 March 2022
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
15 March 2022
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022