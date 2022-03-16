0
Wednesday 16 March 2022 - 09:19

British PM Visits Riyadh on Quest for More Oil, Gas

In a statement ahead of Wednesday’s trip, Johnson blasted Russia’s “brutal and unprovoked assault” on Ukraine while declaring that London is “building an international coalition” to deal with a “new reality” in the energy sector.

“The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin’s addiction to oil and gas,” he said of the Russian president, adding that “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilize global energy markets for the longer term.”

Johnson will first meet with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed before heading to Saudi Arabia for a sit-down with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where he’s expected to discuss increasing Gulf energy output as the UK seeks to cut down on Russian imports.

The visit was slammed by some lawmakers, as it comes soon after Riyadh’s largest-ever public execution, in which it beheaded 81 prisoners. Saudi officials alleged that the convicts were found guilty of “heinous crimes,” including ties to terrorism.

Johnson’s trip comes amid a bloody seven-year war on Yemen waged by a coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia, and heavily supported by the US and UK.

As of late 2021, nearly 400,000 people had been killed in the conflict, according to UN estimates, most of them Yemeni children under the age of 5. Many have perished of “indirect” causes and deprivation, such as hunger and lack of medicine amid a blockade on Yemen’s ports, while around 40% have been killed in fighting and airstrikes.
