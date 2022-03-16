0
Wednesday 16 March 2022 - 10:19

Riyadh No Mediator but Party to War: Yemeni Official on PGCC Invitation for Talks

Story Code : 984115
"What is being circulated in the media about the PGCC invitation for talks is in fact an invitation by Riyadh," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Head of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He asserted "Riyadh is itself a party in the war, not a mediator."

The remarks came after two Persian Gulf officials told Reuters that formal invitations would be sent within days for the talks,planned to be held in Riyadh on March 29-April 7,to discuss military, political and economic aspects of the war.

Ansarullah officials, they added, would be "guests" of PGCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf at the body's Riyadh headquarters and would have his security guarantees if the group accepted the invitation.

The Persian Gulf officials, who declined to be named, also noted that former Saudi-sponsored Yemeni President AbdRabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is based in Riyadh, had agreed to the discussions.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The objective was to return to power the Hadi regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.
