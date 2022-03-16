Biden to Announce $800m in Military Assistance for Ukraine, Official Says

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, says a White House official.

The announcement, set to come soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress, brings "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity late Tuesday.According to Iranian News Agency, on Saturday, Biden allowed extra $200 million in military equipment to Ukraine which came on top of $350 million Washington authorized, also for military equipment, on February 26.It is not clear what the military package will include, but it will potentially include the armed drones that Zelensky has called for.The US has already provided Ukraine with over 600 Stinger missiles and nearly 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, as well as an assortment of radar systems, helicopters, grenade launchers, guns and ammunition, and other equipment, according to the official."The US remains by far the largest single donor of security assistance to Ukraine," the official said.Zelensky has asked the US to establish "no-fly zones" to protect Ukraine from Russian airstrikes and requested fighter jets. In his virtual address to Congress early Wednesday, he is set to renew his appeals for more aid.Biden has ruled out the no-fly zone, arguing that it would trigger a catastrophic war with Russia.The $800 million in military package comes from the massive spending bill Biden signed into law on Tuesday, which includes $13.6 billion total in new aid to Ukraine.