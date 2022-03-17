0
Thursday 17 March 2022 - 02:09

China Insists on Washington Ensuring Transparency of US Biolabs

China Insists on Washington Ensuring Transparency of US Biolabs
"We once again insist that the US should ensure full transparency of the activities related to military biological technologies," he said in response to a TASS question as to how the Chinese Foreign Ministry viewed Washington’s attempts to dodge responsibility amid the revelation of US military biological activities in Ukraine.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the US also should stop "unilaterally opposing a monitoring mechanism operating in accordance with the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention." Zhao Lijian emphasized that this was the way Washington "can help strengthen global security."

A Russian Foreign Ministry source told TASS on Tuesday that by "warning Russia against using biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine," the United States sought to duck responsibility for its military biological activities in the country and cover up a large-scale false flag it was plotting to stage together with Kiev. The source added that Russia had long been aware of the United States’ "criminal ways".
