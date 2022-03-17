Kremlin Says Demilitarized Ukraine Like Austria Is Possible Compromise

Islam Times - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a demilitarized Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise.

"This is a variant that is currently being discussed and which could really be seen a compromise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.The reference to demilitarization appeared to relate to the idea of neutral status for Ukraine, Reuters reported.Ukraine was promised by NATO as far back as 2008 that it would one day become a member of the alliance. Russia has said it cannot allow that to happen, and cited it as part of the logic for what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.