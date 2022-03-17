0
Thursday 17 March 2022 - 03:47

Yemeni Forces Liberate 26 Square Kilometers of Land in Hajjah

Story Code : 984212
According to al-Masirah television network, the media bureau of Yemen's Operations Command Center on Wednesday released scenes from a large-scale military operation conducted in Bani Hassan and Hayran in Hajjah.

During the operation, the report said, the Yemeni forces took control of 11 villages, including al-Thahr, al-Okashia, al-Naqrama, al-Manjoura, al-Fondoq, al-Baydaa, and al-Shabakah, as well as scores of positions of the Saudi-backed militants and Sudanese mercenaries in Bani Hassan and Hayran, with a total area of about 26 square kilometers.

The report did not identify when the offensive occurred.

More than 200 militants and mercenaries were killed and injured during the operation, while the remaining fled the region. The Yemeni forces also seized their military equipment.

The military achievement took place while the Saudi warplanes were conducting tens of airstrikes in a bid to support the militants and hinder the progress of the Yemeni forces.
