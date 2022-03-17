0
Thursday 17 March 2022 - 03:56

Putin: Pro-Nazi Regime in Kiev Could Get Nuclear Weapons in Foreseeable Future to Target Russia

Story Code : 984215
“Statements were made by Kiev authorities about their intention to create nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. This was a real threat. Already in the foreseeable future, with foreign technical assistance, the pro-Nazi regime in Kiev could get its hands on weapons of mass destruction. And the targets of such weapons would of course be Russia,” Putin said at a briefing devoted to the economy on Wednesday.

Russia also faces other WMD-related threats from Ukraine, Putin said. “A network of dozens of laboratories operated in Ukraine under the direction of and with financial support from the Pentagon. Miltiary biological programs were carried out there, including experiments with samples of the coronavirus, anthrax, cholera, African swine fever and other deadly diseases,” he noted.

“They are now trying to sweep up the traces of these secret programs. But we have every reason to believe that in the immediate vicinity of Russia, in Ukraine, components of biological weapons were effectively being created,” Putin said.
