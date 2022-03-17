0
Thursday 17 March 2022 - 04:06

Israeli Occupation Army Forms New Elite Unit to Fight Hezbollah’s Al-Rudwan Brigade

The new Israeli military unit will be tasked to defend the Galilee, during any upcoming war, as the Zionist commanders fear Hezbollah invasion of the area.

The new military unit of the Zionist enemy held drills that simulate scary scenarios, according to the Israeli media outlets which added that Hezbollah will fire missiles and invade Galilee simultaneously.

Zionist military officers said that the calm prevailing on the border between occupied Palestine and Lebanon may turn into an open war at any time.

It is remarkable that the Zionist enemy is accumulating the defensive measures for fear of Hezbollah in a way that pushes the “invincible army” into the of position of responding to Hezbollah measures instead of initiating actions.
