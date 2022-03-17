70% of Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of US Economy

Islam Times - Almost three-quarters of Americans said they're unhappy with US President Joe Biden's handling of inflation, which is now widely considered the country's top priority for voters, Newsweek reported, citing an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

A record high of 70 percent of the general public said they disapprove of Biden's response to inflation, said the report, noting that the figure is slightly higher than the 69 percent disapproval Biden received for his handling of inflation in previous ABC/Ipsos polls from the end of January and mid-December, Xinhua news agency reported.The survey found the same percentage of respondents are also unhappy with how Biden is handling the surges in gas prices, with 70 percent saying they disapprove of how the president is coping, compared to 28 percent who approve, according to the report.The poll also found that Biden has an all-time disapproval high in ABC/Ipsos polls of 58 percent with regards to his handling of the post-pandemic economic recovery."Biden has seen a slight increase in his overall popularity in the polls in recent weeks, but the latest numbers for how he is handling inflation are sure to worry the president given that several other polls revealed that the economy has overtaken the pandemic as the No. 1 issue for Americans today," Newsweek added.