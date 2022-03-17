0
Thursday 17 March 2022 - 04:26

70% of Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of US Economy

Story Code : 984220
70% of Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of US Economy
A record high of 70 percent of the general public said they disapprove of Biden's response to inflation, said the report, noting that the figure is slightly higher than the 69 percent disapproval Biden received for his handling of inflation in previous ABC/Ipsos polls from the end of January and mid-December, Xinhua news agency reported.

The survey found the same percentage of respondents are also unhappy with how Biden is handling the surges in gas prices, with 70 percent saying they disapprove of how the president is coping, compared to 28 percent who approve, according to the report.

The poll also found that Biden has an all-time disapproval high in ABC/Ipsos polls of 58 percent with regards to his handling of the post-pandemic economic recovery.

"Biden has seen a slight increase in his overall popularity in the polls in recent weeks, but the latest numbers for how he is handling inflation are sure to worry the president given that several other polls revealed that the economy has overtaken the pandemic as the No. 1 issue for Americans today," Newsweek added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
16 March 2022
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
16 March 2022
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
16 March 2022
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
15 March 2022
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022