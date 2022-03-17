Iran Welcomes UN Resolution against Islamophobia

Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said that the country welcomes and supports the UN unified stance against Islamophobia in the world.

Takht Ravanchi made the remarks, addressing the UN General Assembly after the body voted in favor of a resolution naming "March 15" as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.“By marking this occasion, we can generate a better understanding of Islam and Islamic principles,” the envoy said.“The resolution proves our determination to effectively and constructively confront Islamophobia as one of the main challenges facing the international community,” he added.Takht Ravanchi urged all UN members to act on their responsibilities and legal commitments in this regard, thus contributing to the promotion of common values, peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and mutual understanding throughout the whole world.‘”Over the past decades, anti-Islam and anti-Muslim agitation have been chronically reinforced by some media outlets, politicians, influencers, and also across the academic discourses,” he noted.It is highly important for the UN members to adopt a unified stance in the face of instances of Islamophobia, such as travel ban against Muslims, hijab bans, bans on Muslim symbols, and “application of such despicable and ignorant terms such as ‘Islamic terrorism”, the ambassador said.“It is our conviction that terrorism, in all its forms and representations, cannot and should not be attributed to any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group,” he added.Takht Ravanchi also said that the country backs the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s endeavors towards fighting Islamophobia.Reports said in October that Some 67.5% of the Muslims living in the US has experienced Islamophobia at least once in their life, according to a study by the University of California, Berkeley.Women reported more Islamophobic experience than men as the rates stood at 76.7% for Muslim women compared to 58.6% Muslim men, the Othering & Belonging Institute said in a press release.According to the survey, two out of three Muslims were exposed to Islamophobic acts, while 33% of respondents said they had hidden their religious identities at some moments to in fear of Islamophobic acts and 88.2% stated that they avoided certain speeches and actions for fear of facing backlash.An overwhelming 93.7% of the respondents stated that Islamophobia affects their emotional and mental health.Nearly 45% of those aged between 18-29 were more likely than any other group to have hidden their religious identity.“The survey, conducted two decades after the 9/11 attacks which led to a surge of hate crimes and prompted government policies targeting Muslims, provides insight into the experiences, lived realities, and psychological impacts of Islamophobia on millions of US residents,” the press release read.A total of 1,123 Muslims, roughly half women and half men, joined the survey. The participants live and/or work in the US and they are both citizens and non-citizens. Among them are Muslims of various ages, national and ethnic backgrounds, and educational levels. The survey includes over 60 questions.