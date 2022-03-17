0
Thursday 17 March 2022 - 04:34

NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily

According to the author of the article, the North Atlantic Alliance has no right to criticize Russia, since the bloc had previously unleashed "many ruthless military conflicts."

As an example, the publication cited the bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 during the Kosovo War.

The Chinese observer believes that NATO should have been liquidated long ago.

In an interview with the newspaper, Sheng Yi, a professor at Fudan University in Shanghai, said that the North Atlantic Alliance should apologize for the events in Yugoslavia.

“If NATO is acting as the protector of international law, could you first apologize for bombing Yugoslavia? Could you first make amends for the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia in 1999, which killed three journalists and injured more than 20 people? " Sheng Yi asked.

The professor also expressed the opinion that after the end of the Cold War, NATO violated international law and threatened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the armed forces only strike at military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops.

With the support of the Russian army, units of the DPR and LPR are developing the offensive.
