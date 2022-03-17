Islamic Emirate in Contact With Many Afghan Embassies: Muttaqi

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Islamic Emirate is in contact with many Afghan embassies abroad.

He made the remarks in a visit to the Afghan embassy in Ankara.

According to Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate has paid the salaries of some of the Afghan diplomats and staff working at the embassies.

“Many embassies have made contact with us. We have paid the salaries of some of them. We have trusted some former diplomats and sent some new individuals to the embassies," he said. “This process is continuing and, God willing, a lot of the problems will be solved.”

Turkey is the second country after Pakistan where Muttaqi paid a visit to the Afghan embassy. But the talks in Turkey were held alongside the former Afghan ambassador under the Afghan national flag of three colors.

Muttaqi said the diplomatic ties with some world countries have been developed.

He said the diplomatic efforts of the current Afghan government warrant the removal of some sanctions on Afghanistan—which were imposed by the US and allies after the Islamic Emirate took over the country.

“Until they fulfill the Doha agreement, as long as they don’t make a standard internal government, I don’t think the international community will recognize them. This is just a waste of time,” said Aziz Maarij, a former diplomat.

Muttaqi called on the opponents of the Islamic Emirate to resolve their differences.

“Those who are disagreement and make propaganda, I am telling them that it is enough. Afghanistan has no more ability to be opposed by different views,” he said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate established a commission to facilitate the return of the political leaders to the country, the Administrative Office of the President, adding that the commission is chaired by Shohabuddin Delawar, the acting Minister of Gas and Petroleum.