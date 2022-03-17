Nazanin Zaghari Arrives in UK

Islam Times - Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran for almost six years, has arrived back in the United Kingdom after being released from detention.

In April 2016, at Imam Khomeini International Airport, Iran’s intelligence authorities arrested Nazanin Zaghari- Ratcliffe, who was leaving Tehran for London.The next day, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Kerman, in a statement, announced that after a few months of observation, the IRGC security forces had arrested an English spy (Zaghari) on her way to London.The statement said that Zaghari had been transferred to Kerman, and the reasons for her arrest are her membership in foreign foundations and participation in designing and implementing media and cybercrime projects to orchestrate a soft overthrow of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Late Wednesday evening, two British-Iranian citizens Nazanin Zaghari and Anoosheh Ashoori touched down in the United Kingdom after being jailed in Iran for almost six years.Early Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet that Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow British Iranian national Anoosheh Ashoori "have landed safely in the UK and are reunited with their families ."