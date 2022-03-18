0
Friday 18 March 2022 - 00:49

UK PM Johnson Fails to Secure Oil Promise from Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 984372
UK PM Johnson Fails to Secure Oil Promise from Saudi Arabia
It came as Johnson promised to tackle the “chilling effect” of a “new kind of lawfare” which is being used by wealthy individuals to intimidate journalists through lengthy and expensive legal action.
 
As a part of a series of reforms aimed at targeting Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites, ministers plan to prevent the rich and powerful from “abusing” the court to silence journalists and campaigners, by taking aim at so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.
 
The new proposals could change libel laws or strengthen public interest defenses, capping legal costs for claimants, and requiring them to prove “actual malice”.
 
It comes days after Britain pushed through a new legislation to crack down on “dirty money” flowing through London, as a part of measures aimed at targeting those close to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
17 March 2022
NATO
NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily
17 March 2022
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
17 March 2022
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
16 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
16 March 2022
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
16 March 2022
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
16 March 2022
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
15 March 2022
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022