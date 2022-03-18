0
Friday 18 March 2022 - 00:52

Medvedev: West Seeks To Weaken Russia, We’ll Continue To Fight

Story Code : 984373
Medvedev: West Seeks To Weaken Russia, We’ll Continue To Fight
He stated that despite enormous pressure, Moscow will defend its vision of the world order.
 
“The frenzied Russophobia of the West, apparently, will never reach the bottom. The expansion of NATO to our borders, the economic and information war unleashed against our country on all fronts, endless threats and intimidation, the fierce persecution of our citizens abroad. All this is the reason for the extreme aggravation of the international situation that the whole world is experiencing these days,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.
 
The senior official also accused Western leaders of double standards and hypocrisy, calling their policies towards Moscow immoral and criminal. “We sincerely strived to have a good relationship with them,” he said.
 
Medvedev added that Russia has been lied to and taken advantage of for many decades. “The foundation for this rabid hatred towards Russia has been laid by the United States and its satellites throughout the entire thirty years of the new Russian state’s existence. It’s just that for a long time it was masked by the hypocritical white-toothed smiles of politicians and diplomats who said one thing and did something completely different. Simply put, they brazenly lied to us for the sake of their own interests.”
 
According to the former president, the reason for the ever-growing anti-Russian sentiment is that Moscow has become a strong power in the world, capable of standing up for its interests and protecting its citizens abroad. He also believes the West wants to “make [Russia] weak and completely submissive. Better yet, tear it apart.”
 
“We will continue to fight for the world order that suits the Russian Federation and our citizens. In which there is no place for Nazis, historical lies, or genocide. Moral strength and historical truth, as before, are on our side!”
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
17 March 2022
NATO
NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily
17 March 2022
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
17 March 2022
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
16 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
16 March 2022
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
16 March 2022
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
16 March 2022
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
15 March 2022
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022