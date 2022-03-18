Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Spurs European Demand for US Weaponry

Islam Times - Feeling increasingly unnerved by Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, many European countries have turned to the United States with a bucket list of arms, including drones, missiles, and missile defenses.

Germany, which is on the verge of closing the mega-deal for 35 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealth warplanes, has elicited interest in placing the order for systems to defend against ballistic missiles.

Poland also urgently wants to purchase sophisticated Reaper drone systems from the United States, as a Polish government official said earlier this week.

There are also requests from other countries in Eastern Europe, especially for anti-aircraft Stinger missiles and anti-tank Javelin missiles which are used by Ukraine against Russian forces, the report states.

To expedite the US government’s approval for sales and transfer of arms produced by American military contractors, the Pentagon has reportedly re-instituted a team to address the surge in demand.

Mara Karlin, a Pentagon Assistant Secretary of Defense, was quoted as saying that European countries were “doubling down” on their defense spending owing to what he called “Russian aggression that threatens the territorial integrity of Europe.”

Since the sale of arms by US military contractors requires government approval, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Administration has been holding weekly meetings to review specific requests.

A senior official at the US Department of Defense told Reuters that the department was exploring options to support Ukraine's needs – “rapidly replenish US inventories and backfill depleted stocks of allies and partners”.

Pentagon is working with contractors on ways to “mitigate supply chain constraints and accelerate production timelines”, he informed.

The potential for a surge in sales of all types of weaponry since the conflict began on February 24 has lifted Lockheed stock 8.3 percent and Raytheon shares 3.9 percent, according to reports.

Any significant shift toward the United States as a supplier is likely to trigger a backlash from Europe's fragmented defense industry, experts warn.

Germany is also examining US-made missile defense systems like Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD), although that is not a frontrunner for purchase.

According to a Reuters report, the developments in Eastern Europe where Moscow launched a massive military operation more than three weeks ago are driving fresh demand for US weaponry.