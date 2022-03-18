0
Friday 18 March 2022 - 10:04

Iraq’s Balad Air Base Come under Rocket Attack

Story Code : 984419
Iraq’s Balad Air Base Come under Rocket Attack
The Iraqi Security Media Cell said that four rockets fell in open areas in Balad air base, leaving no damage or casualties, the state news agency (INA) reported.

Balad base, lies north of Baghdad, hosts US contractors, forces and Iraqi fighter jets.

Sabereen News also reported the attack, saying late Thursday that several explosions were heard from Al-Khalis city in Diyala province.

The sound of eight explosions, followed by the firing of several rockets, was heard from Al-Khalis, Sabereen reported, quoting local sources.

Rocket attacks on US positions and the targeting of US logistics convoys in Iraq have intensified over the past months, with Iraqi Resistance groups calling for the withdrawal of US forces from the country.
