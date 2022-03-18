0
Friday 18 March 2022 - 10:08

Bashar al-Assad: Ukrainian War Pushed Western Powers to Take off Masks

Story Code : 984420
Bashar al-Assad: Ukrainian War Pushed Western Powers to Take off Masks
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday spoke about the recent developments in Ukraine, saying, “West today uses more human idioms, but it perpetrates more crimes against peoples of the world.”

The incidents that took place in Syria have forced the west to take off those masks gradually, he said, adding that then the Ukrainian war has come to push the west to take off what has remained of masks all at once.

Today, the West became totally naked before its people firstly, and before the rest of people secondly, he added.

President al-Assad said that when they want to defend Zionism, and this is continuous, they all speak in one language, when they were angry with Russia and allowed violence against it, they were also of one opinion, in fact, freedom of expression and opinion is that you have one opinion which is identical with the West.

Freedom of property is one of the most important factors of Capitalism, suddenly, when they became angry with Russia, they have confiscated all properties of the Russians who live abroad, and this reminds us of confiscating the Syrian properties, Libyan and earlier, the Iraqi assets, the Syrian president said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
17 March 2022
NATO
NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily
17 March 2022
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
17 March 2022
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
16 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
16 March 2022
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
16 March 2022
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
16 March 2022
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
15 March 2022
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022