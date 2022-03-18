Bashar al-Assad: Ukrainian War Pushed Western Powers to Take off Masks

Islam Times - Saying that the Ukrainian war pushed the West to take off its masks, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the real identity of the western powers has become revealed before the people of the world.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday spoke about the recent developments in Ukraine, saying, “West today uses more human idioms, but it perpetrates more crimes against peoples of the world.”The incidents that took place in Syria have forced the west to take off those masks gradually, he said, adding that then the Ukrainian war has come to push the west to take off what has remained of masks all at once.Today, the West became totally naked before its people firstly, and before the rest of people secondly, he added.President al-Assad said that when they want to defend Zionism, and this is continuous, they all speak in one language, when they were angry with Russia and allowed violence against it, they were also of one opinion, in fact, freedom of expression and opinion is that you have one opinion which is identical with the West.Freedom of property is one of the most important factors of Capitalism, suddenly, when they became angry with Russia, they have confiscated all properties of the Russians who live abroad, and this reminds us of confiscating the Syrian properties, Libyan and earlier, the Iraqi assets, the Syrian president said.