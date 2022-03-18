0
Friday 18 March 2022

Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack

The hackers published videos in Hebrew, English, and Arabic, showing Barnea’s home from the air, plane tickets his family purchased in 2014, tax documents, and a video of him making silly faces, apparently during a private video chat.

The Zionist circles said that the hackers aimed at embarrassing the Mossad Chief who failed to protect his own privacy while he is tasked to defend the safety of all the Israelis.

The Israeli media quoted Mossad sources as saying that the published videos are outdated and not obtained from Barnea’s personal laptop, adding that it is a matter of cyber warfare between ‘Israel’ and Iran.

It is worth noting that ‘Israel’ acknowledged in 2021 that the Iranian intelligence agencies managed to hack the mobile phone of the defense minister Benny Gantz.
