Friday 18 March 2022 - 11:23

Terrorist Attack on Bus, Truck Kills 21 in Niger

"A terrorist attack by heavily armed men traveling on motorcycles and in a vehicle killed 19 people traveling in a bus, including two police officers," a security source said, Barrons reported.

"Two others were killed in an attack on a truck," added the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

They had burned to death when the truck was set on fire.

Five people including a policeman were wounded in the attack on the bus, which was also torched. They were taken to the capital, Niamey, for treatment, the source said.

Seven passengers -- four women and three men -- managed to escape from the bus.

The attack occurred near the Petelkole border post, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border with Burkina, a local official said.

In October 2021, three police officers were killed and several others wounded in a suspected attack on the Petelkole border post.
