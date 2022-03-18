UN Extends Mission in Afghanistan as Russia Abstains

Islam Times - The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to extend and enhance the role of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year, as the country faces severe humanitarian challenges. The resolution ensures UNAMA has a strong and robust mandate to promote inclusive political dialogue, monitor and report on human rights and continue to facilitate humanitarian and basic human needs assistance and to engage with all Afghan actors, and that includes the Taliban on all these issues,” said Norwegian Ambassador Mona Juul, whose delegation drafted the text.



The resolution, which was adopted with 14 votes in favor and an abstention from Russia, makes human rights, especially those of women, girls and minorities, a top priority.



Russia wanted the 15-member council to reference the "de-facto authorities" and a need for host country approval of the U.N. presence. The resolution, adopted with 14 votes in favor, cites "relevant authorities" and does not mention the host country agreement.



"We wouldn't want the U.N. mission for assistance in Afghanistan to turn into a United Nations Mission Impossible. Support from the de-facto authorities would allow the mission to effectively fulfill its mandate and to achieve its objectives," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council.