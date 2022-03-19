0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 05:42

Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

Story Code : 984539
Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine
Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, said “Moscow called for holding an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on US biological laboratories in Ukraine on March 18.”

Nebenzia added that Russia had canceled the UN Security Council’s vote on its humanitarian resolution on Ukraine at the present time, pointing out that the West is forcing its followers not to support the resolution.

Nebenzia stated that delegations at the United Nations are exerting pressure by the West, including economic blackmail, for not supporting the Russian draft resolution.
Tagged
Russia Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
18 March 2022
Russia
Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Spurs European Demand for US Weaponry
18 March 2022
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
18 March 2022
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
17 March 2022
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
17 March 2022
NATO
NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily
17 March 2022
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
17 March 2022
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
16 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
16 March 2022
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
16 March 2022
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
16 March 2022
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
15 March 2022