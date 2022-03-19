Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

Islam Times - Russia called for holding a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday on US biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, said “Moscow called for holding an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on US biological laboratories in Ukraine on March 18.”Nebenzia added that Russia had canceled the UN Security Council’s vote on its humanitarian resolution on Ukraine at the present time, pointing out that the West is forcing its followers not to support the resolution.Nebenzia stated that delegations at the United Nations are exerting pressure by the West, including economic blackmail, for not supporting the Russian draft resolution.