0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 05:48

Palestinian Resistance Warns: ‘Israeli’ Settlement Expansion Will Lead To Explosion of Situation

Story Code : 984540
Palestinian Resistance Warns: ‘Israeli’ Settlement Expansion Will Lead To Explosion of Situation
Islamic Jihad leader Ahmad al-Mudallal said a great struggle has begun in al-Quds against Tel Aviv's attempts to Judaize the holy city.

“The Palestinian nation and its [resistance] groups will not back down from confronting the occupying regime,” Mudallal underscored, noting that al-Quds is a keg of gunpowder that could explode at any time and hit the occupiers.

“Al-Quds sits atop the priorities of Palestinian groups as always,” he said.

“Palestinian groups support the city of al-Quds and its inhabitants, who are leading Arab and Muslim nations in confronting the ‘Israeli’ occupying regime’s crimes against al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound,” Mudallal added.

He called on all Palestinians to express solidarity with the residents of al-Quds by holding demonstrations throughout the occupied territories.

In the same context, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem also condemned the ‘Israeli’ regime's demolition of homes southeast of the occupied al-Quds in order to build some 2,500 settler units there.

“The construction of settlements across the Palestinian territories, in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds, amounts to a crime and a blatant violation before the eyes of the international community. It openly flouts international law and all resolutions on illegal settlements in Palestine,” he said.

“The Palestinian Authority must, therefore, take an immediate action and stop security coordination with the occupying regime. It must give popular resistance factions the free hand to target settlers, who are stealing Palestinian lands across the West Bank,” Qassem added.

He also called "on human rights organizations and freedom-loving people worldwide to condemn and stop the construction of settlements, which are being built to Judaize Palestinian lands.”

Qassem said, “The rapid expansion of settlements in al-Quds and the West Bank must never give the occupying regime the legitimacy to expropriate the historic lands of Palestine. The number of Palestinian refugees is not decreasing at all.”

About 600,000 Zionists occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land. The UN Security Council has condemned Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in several resolutions.
Tagged
Palestine Israel
Comment


Featured Stories
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
18 March 2022
Russia
Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Spurs European Demand for US Weaponry
18 March 2022
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
18 March 2022
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
17 March 2022
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
17 March 2022
NATO
NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily
17 March 2022
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
17 March 2022
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
16 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Coming Elections Pivotal, We Were About to Witness Another ‘May 7’ during 2006 “Israeli” War
16 March 2022
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
US Still Engaging with Russia on Iran Nuclear Deal: State Dept. Official
16 March 2022
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
US Urges India to Think Twice Before Buying Oil from Russia
16 March 2022
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
15 March 2022