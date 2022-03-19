0
Saturday 19 March 2022

World Bodies Silence Prepares Ground for Further Crimes in Saudi Arabia: Islamic Awakening Assembly

Silence of the so-called human rights bodies prepares the ground for growing crimes like recent mass execution in Saudi Arabia, Ali Akbar Velayati said in a statement.

Such massacre reveals the true face of the Saudi rulers more than before; and history will undoubtedly record such embarrassing crime, Velayati noted.

At the statement, Velayati referred to the silence of the international communities and the so-called human rights bodies on this massacre as well as on other crimes being committed against the Muslim regional countries, including Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iraq.

All those crimes, led and supported by the arrogance, are aimed at weakening Islamic countries in the region, the official stressed.

According to remarks made by officials in the US, some Western states and certain reactionary countries in the region, they were those who created Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] in the region, he underlined.

At the end, Velayati called for unity among Muslims to stand against such inhumane measures.
