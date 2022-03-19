Dozens Injured in New West Bank Clashes between Zionists & Palestinians

Islam Times - Dozens of people have been injured in new clashes between Palestinians and Zionist regime forces who raided towns and villages across the West Bank, amid soaring tensions over Israeli regime plans to forcibly evict Palestinian families from their homes in the occupied al-Quds and frequent desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli troops stormed the town of Husan 9 km west of Bethlehem.Security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said skirmishes broke out between a group of young Palestinian men and Israeli forces in the al-Muteena neighborhood. Israeli troops used tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and shock grenades to disperse the crowd.Several people sustained injuries and many others suffered chest tightness, coughing and a choking sensation after being exposed to tear gas fired by the Zionist forces.Regime forces also stormed Budrus village, located 31 km northwest of Ramallah, triggering clashes with local residents.In the central West Bank city of al-Bireh, several Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces stormed the area.The invasion sparked a face-off, and Palestinians responded to rubber-coated metal bullets and stun grenades fired by the Israeli troops by hurling rocks.Moreover, regime forces kidnapped at least two Palestinians during overnight raids in the West Bank.Local and security sources said heavily-armed Israeli troops rounded up a 17-year-old teenager, identified as Ahmed Kamel Makhlouf, after storming and searching his family house in Jalazone refugee camp.Israeli forces also kidnapped a young man at the entrance of Zububa village, which lies northwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.On Thursday morning, dozens of illegal Zionist settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds.Online footage from the holy site showed the illegal settlers, one of them wearing a white monk dress, praying in the court yard while escorted and protected by Israeli police.According to Wafa, almost 117 illegal Zionist settlers protected by regime’s special forces broke into al-Aqsa Mosque at around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) from the Moroccan Gate.Israeli authorities had earlier restricted Palestinians' access to the mosque.The latest Israeli incursion comes ahead of the blessed fasting month of Ramadan, starting in early April, when thousands of Palestinians travel to al-Quds to pray at al-Aqsa Mosque.