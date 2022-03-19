0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 06:22

Yemenis Stage Protests against Saudi Siege

Story Code : 984550
Yemenis Stage Protests against Saudi Siege
Yemenis staged protests in several districts in Sana’a, Hudaydah, and Raymah after Friday prayers to condemn the sustained blockade imposed on the Red Sea port of Hudaydah, which is a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

The protesters said the seizure of fuel ships was a “deliberate” attempt to make the Yemeni people suffer.

They also stressed that the schemes to starve Yemenis “would not succeed in bringing the Yemeni people to their knees.”

The demonstrators also stressed that the ongoing siege would have “dire consequences,” urging the Yemeni army and their allied fighter from popular committees to intensify their “painful strikes” on targets deep inside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in response to the crimes committed by the coalition.

They said the siege imposed by the Saudi-led coalition was “an American decision,” denouncing the United Nations’ silence on the blockade.

Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), said earlier this month that the Arab country was experiencing the toughest crisis since the start of the Saudi aggression and siege nearly seven years ago.

Yemen’s Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmad Abdullah Dares has warned that the Saudi seizure of ships carrying petroleum products to Yemen could lead to the suspension of the service sectors and cause “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
