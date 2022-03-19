Russian Missiles Hit Aircraft Plant near Lviv Airport in Western Ukraine

Islam Times - A Russian missile attack near the airport in western Ukraine's Lviv has destroyed a factory and damaged a bus repair garage, sending shockwaves across the garrison city where thousands of refugees have taken shelter from the raging war.

City residents were woken by deafening air raid sirens in the wee hours of Friday morning, as a plume of smoke rose through the clear azure sky.The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, was quoted as saying that several missiles had struck an aircraft repair factory in the city and authorities were assessing the situation.In a Telegram post, Sadovy said the aircraft repair building was destroyed in the fire, but operations had already been suspended and there were no casualties.The Ukrainian Air Force, citing preliminary reports, said the aircraft repair plant was hit by cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.Lviv, a UNESCO-designated world heritage site, had until Friday been largely unharmed by Russia’s military operation that is now into its fourth week.Since the Russian military operation began last month, the city has rapidly transformed into a garrison town, with hundreds of thousands of people seeing it as a safe haven.