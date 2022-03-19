0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 09:50

Ukraine Loses Access to Sea of Azov

Story Code : 984570
Ukraine Loses Access to Sea of Azov
“The ‘occupiers’ have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov," Ukraine's defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify whether Ukraine's forces have regained access to the Sea.

On Friday, Russia said its forces were "tightening the noose" around Mariupol, a target since the start of the war due to its location.

The city lies on the route between Crimea to the west and the Donetsk region to the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that over 9,000 people were able to leave Mariupol in the past day. In total, over 180,000 people were able to flee to safety through humanitarian corridors.

Zelensky said that Russians are preventing supplies from reaching cities in the center and southeast of Ukraine.

“This is a totally deliberate tactic,” Zelensky claimed in his nighttime video address to the nation.
