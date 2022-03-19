0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 09:52

Russia To West: Address ‘Iran’s Legitimate Demands’ in Vienna

Story Code : 984572
Russia To West: Address ‘Iran’s Legitimate Demands’ in Vienna
In a post on its Twitter account on Friday, the Russian Permanent Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the West is raising doubts about Russia’s commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] rather than admitting its own mistakes.

“Doubts of Russia’s commitment to JCPOA is a card played by those who can’t admit their own mistakes. We suggest our Western colleagues focus their energy on addressing #Iran’s legitimate demands regarding the draft restoration agreement,” she said.

Earlier this month, the talks were paused for an undetermined time despite reports suggesting that they were in final stages.

The Europeans pinned the blame on Russia for the suspension of the talks, citing Moscow’s demand for guarantees that its trade with Tehran would not be affected by Western sanctions over the operation in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow has received guarantees from Washington it can continue its nuclear cooperation deals with Iran.

The US State Department also confirmed that the Biden administration would “not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of resuming full implementation of the JCPOA.”

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People's Misery: China
19 March 2022
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
19 March 2022
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
19 March 2022
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
18 March 2022
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
18 March 2022
Russia
Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Spurs European Demand for US Weaponry
18 March 2022
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
18 March 2022
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
17 March 2022
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
17 March 2022
NATO
NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily
17 March 2022
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
17 March 2022
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
16 March 2022