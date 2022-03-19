0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 09:56

Turkmenistan Leader’s Son Takes Office as President

Turkmenistan Leader’s Son Takes Office as President
The inauguration ceremony took place in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported on Saturday.

The country’s Central Commission on Elections and Referendums announced on Tuesday that Serdar Berdymukhamedov had won the snap presidential elections, receiving 72.97% of the vote.

Earlier, Serdar’s father Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov announced his decision to step down as Turkmen president to "give way to the young." However, he remains the chairman of the upper house of parliament.
