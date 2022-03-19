0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 10:44

Algeria President Vows Not to Cede Rights Over 'French Colonialist Crimes'

Story Code : 984580
Algeria President Vows Not to Cede Rights Over
Tebboune made the remarks on Friday in a statement on the 60th anniversary of the Evian peace accords between France and Algeria which brought independence to the North African country.

The peace agreement was signed on March 18, 1962 to end the Algerian war for independence. In July, Algeria became independent following a referendum.

Tebboune pledged to continue efforts to receive clarification from Paris on the fate of hundreds of Algerians missing during the eight-year war that ended 132 years of French rule.

He also vowed to restore his country's heritage, including artifacts, books and maps, that were looted by French soldiers and administrators when they left Algeria after more than a century of colonial rule.

He also reiterated his country’s demand for compensation for the victims of the French nuclear tests.

"We will demand compensation for the victims of the (French) nuclear testing and for other cases linked to these testing from France," Tebboune said.

Algerian authorities say more than 1.5 million Algerians were killed during the 1954-62 war of independence.

During his presidential campaign in 2017, Emmanuel Macron, the first French president born after the colonial period, acknowledged that the colonization of Algeria was a "crime against humanity," going further than any of his predecessors.

In 2018, he also admitted that France had instigated a system that facilitated torture during the Algerian war, however, he refused to apologize for atrocities committed by French troops during the colonization of Algeria.

In late 2021, Macron sparked a diplomatic row between Paris and Algiers after his controversial remarks that Algeria had an "official history" which had been "totally re-written".
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People's Misery: China
19 March 2022
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
19 March 2022
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
19 March 2022
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
18 March 2022
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
18 March 2022
Russia
Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Spurs European Demand for US Weaponry
18 March 2022
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
18 March 2022
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
17 March 2022
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances: MoD
17 March 2022
NATO
NATO's Hands Are Stained with Blood: Chinese Daily
17 March 2022
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
Humanitarian Flights for Ukraine Loaded With Weapons: Airport Workers
17 March 2022
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
16 March 2022