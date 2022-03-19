0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 10:48

Russia Calls Council of Europe A 'Russophobic' Tool of West

Story Code : 984583
The pan-European rights body expelled Russia on Wednesday after over a quarter of a century of membership, AFP reported.

"Due to the Westerners' Russophobic activity", the Council of Europe is losing its reason for being, Zakharova said in a statement.

"By placing the service of the bloc's interests above its own statutory objectives, the Council of Europe has been turned into an obedient instrument of the European Union, NATO and their satellites," she added.

Moscow had announced Tuesday that it was quitting the council, ahead of the formal decision taken by the body's committee of ministers the following day to expel Russia over its operation in Ukraine.

Moscow had been suspended from all its rights of representation on February 25, the day after the start of its military campaign.

Zakharova stated the expulsion changed nothing for Russia.

"Russia does not accept Brussels' tutelage in matters of human rights," she noted, accusing the EU of "haggling over exceptions, exemptions and privileges" in defending its values, "just like in a bazar".

Russia had been a member of the Council of Europe since 1996.
