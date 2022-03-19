0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 10:50

Beijing Calls to Provide Response to Moscow on Biological Program in Ukraine

Beijing Calls to Provide Response to Moscow on Biological Program in Ukraine
"Any information about military biological activities must raise concerns and draw attention of the international community, so that irreparable damage could be avoided," he stated, TASS reported.

"In this regard, the sides must display a responsible approach. Russia presented new, just discovered documents on this issue. The interested sides must answer questions and provide timely and comprehensive explanations in order to alleviate doubts of the international community," he added.

At the beginning of the meeting, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya noted that Russia obtained new information on Ukrainian biological laboratories’ operations with dangerous viruses. The US managed these activities and funded them.

China believes that under no circumstances should any country develop biological weapons, and opposes any research of this kind, the China's diplomat has told the UN Security Council.

"China resolutely opposes the development, possession or use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstance," he continued.

Apart from that, China urges all countries "to destroy their chemical weapons stockpiles as soon as possible".

Earlier, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Igor Kirillov informed that a network of over 30 biological laboratories was set up in Ukraine, contracted by the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). According to Kirillov, on February 24, all these laboratories received an order from the Ukrainian Health Ministry to completely dispose of biological agents stockpiled in those laboratories.

According to a presentation by the Russian Defense Ministry, the United States poured over $200 million into biological labs in Ukraine. Those labs were involved in a military biological program of the United States and handled, among other things, pathogens of plague and anthrax.
