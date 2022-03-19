US Military Aircraft Crashes in Norway

Islam Times - A U.S. plane with four crews taking part in a NATO exercise crashed in northern Norway on Friday, confirmed Hovedredningssentral (HRS), the Joint rescue coordination center, in Northern Norway.

According to Xinhua, llthe Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey, a twin-engine vertical take-off military aircraft, was on a training mission when it went missing shortly after failing to arrive at its planned destination of Bodo.According to Jan Eskild Severinsen, press officer at the HRS, debris was discovered at 21:17 near Gratadalen, a valley south of Bodo known for its numerous caves.Ground crews have since been dispatched and are still to arrive at the crash site, but no indications of life have been observed in the area around the wreck from the air.The plane was taking part in the combined land, sea and air NATO exercise dubbed Cold Response, scheduled for March 10 to April 10.Cold Response, dubbed the largest Norwegian-led military exercise since the Cold War, involves 30,000 military personnel, 220 aircraft, and over 50 vessels from NATO countries.