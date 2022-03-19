0
Saturday 19 March 2022 - 11:14

US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People's Misery: China

In Syria, airstrikes by the United States, the United Kingdom, and others have resulted in substantial civilian deaths and displacement, said Jiang Duan, minister of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

The US has launched more than 90,000 air attacks in Syria and other countries over the last two decades, killing up to 48,000 civilians, Jiang said at a discussion on Syria held during The 49th UN Human Rights Council session.

Jiang added that the United States, the United Kingdom, and other nations had implemented a slew of illegal unilateral coercive measures against Syria, wreaking havoc on the country's human rights and humanitarian situation.

The Chinese diplomat told the Council that the Syrian issue has lingered until now demonstrated that external interference, provocation of confrontation, pressure, and sanctions would only cause deep suffering to a country.

"It should serve as a powerful lesson for the world community. Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the Syrian people's right to subsistence and growth, must all be recognized and protected," he said. 
