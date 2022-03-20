0
Sunday 20 March 2022 - 07:18

Russia Fires Hypersonic Missiles in Ukraine

Story Code : 984681
The strike with the air-launched missile system took place on Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing.
 
It targeted “a large underground depot of missiles and aerial munitions of the Ukrainian forces” in the village of Deliatyn,” he added.
 
Kinzhal, which means ‘dagger’ in English, was used by the Russian military for the first time since the start of the Ukrainian conflict on February 24.
 
Those munitions are said to be able to penetrate any existing air defenses by traveling at a whopping speed of up to Mach 10 and constantly maneuvering during their flight.
 
Kinzhal missiles are carried by MiG-31K supersonic interceptor aircraft, which NATO calls ‘Foxhound’.
 
We had no other choice, we managed to disrupt the anti-Russian project of the West
