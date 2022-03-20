0
Sunday 20 March 2022 - 07:23

Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!

Story Code : 984685
On Saturday, the “Open Hands” channel released Barnea’s wage and tax papers from 2020, revealing that the information was new.
 
“It seems that the director of the Mossad’s wage bill can be found in his wife’s ‘OLD PHONE’! Mr. Bernea [sic], are they sending your NEW documents to your wife’s OLD phone?? Are you sure that the leakage is just from your wife’s ‘OLD PHONE’?” the group said in a message on Telegram.
 
The documents showed Barnea’s Form 106, an annual statement of salary that reaches 268000$ and tax information from his employer, the “Israeli” Prime Minister’s Office.
 
On Wednesday, “Open Hands” published a video that showed several personal photos, flight tickets under Barnea’s name, his ID card, tax documents addressed to his wife and satellite imagery of what it claimed was his private home.
 
A clip of Barnea making silly faces, apparently during a private video chat, is also seen in the video.
