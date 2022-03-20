Iran Will Never Compromise on Security in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy Commander

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says Iran will never compromise on defending the country's interests and resources, warning that security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is "our red line."

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri at a meeting with a number of officials and commanders of the IRGC Navy's bases on Saturday said, “We have always maintained that regional countries are responsible for safeguarding security in the Persian Gulf and that foreigners must leave this region at the earliest.”“Unity among Muslim countries of the region is indicative of stability of lasting security and regional security is a red line for us.”Tangsiri emphasized that Iran will confront any sinister plot or sedition designed to harm the Islamic Republic's security.The IRGC commander said the forces are duty-bound to fully defend national interests anywhere and anytime and to closely monitor all enemy moves with full vigilance.He noted that enemies constantly seek to harm Iran, saying, "We should always increase our readiness and combat capability to strongly protect the Islamic Republic of Iran's territory."The commander also called all the IRGC Navy's commanders and forces to monitor the enemies' moves "with open eyes" and do not overlook acts of enmity even for a moment.Tangsiri noted that the IRGC Navy's control over the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and north of the Indian Ocean has been boosted after it received new advanced homegrown defense hardware.The IRGC Navy on Tuesday took delivery of a series of new advanced homegrown defense hardware with special capabilities, including smart sub-surface vessels along with missiles and speedboats.