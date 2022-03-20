0
Sunday 20 March 2022 - 09:17

Iran Will Never Compromise on Security in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy Commander

Story Code : 984700
Iran Will Never Compromise on Security in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy Commander
Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri at a meeting with a number of officials and commanders of the IRGC Navy's bases on Saturday said, “We have always maintained that regional countries are responsible for safeguarding security in the Persian Gulf and that foreigners must leave this region at the earliest.”

“Unity among Muslim countries of the region is indicative of stability of lasting security and regional security is a red line for us.”

Tangsiri emphasized that Iran will confront any sinister plot or sedition designed to harm the Islamic Republic's security.

The IRGC commander said the forces are duty-bound to fully defend national interests anywhere and anytime and to closely monitor all enemy moves with full vigilance.

He noted that enemies constantly seek to harm Iran, saying, "We should always increase our readiness and combat capability to strongly protect the Islamic Republic of Iran's territory."

The commander also called all the IRGC Navy's commanders and forces to monitor the enemies' moves "with open eyes" and do not overlook acts of enmity even for a moment.

Tangsiri noted that the IRGC Navy's control over the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and north of the Indian Ocean has been boosted after it received new advanced homegrown defense hardware.

The IRGC Navy on Tuesday took delivery of a series of new advanced homegrown defense hardware with special capabilities, including smart sub-surface vessels along with missiles and speedboats.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People's Misery: China
19 March 2022
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
19 March 2022
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
19 March 2022
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
18 March 2022
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
Israeli Circles Confirm Veracity of Data Hacked in Cyber Attack
18 March 2022
Russia
Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Spurs European Demand for US Weaponry
18 March 2022
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban US Imports of Russian Uranium
18 March 2022
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
Palestinians Remember anti-Israeli Icon Rachel Corrie
17 March 2022