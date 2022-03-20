President: 2 Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine, PCR Test Required for Visiting Iran

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi said on Saturday that people from foreign states who want to travel to Iran must have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine and have a reliable PCR test.

It is necessary for travelers who enter the country to have received two doses of vaccine and a reliable coronavirus test, Rayeesi said, addressing the National Coronavirus Campaign Headquarters in Tehran.He emphasized the role of government policy-making and cooperation of the people in reducing the hospitalizations and deaths, saying, "I would like to thank people, specialists and medical staff for cooperation and support in fighting coronavirus."The president stressed that COVID-19 must not be regarded as normal in society in any way, adding, "If we follow health protocols, we may see the spread of this vicious virus again."In another part of his speech, Rayeesi referred to the issue of domestic and foreign travels and the need to follow health protocols, and said, "It is necessary for travelers who enter the country to receive two doses of vaccine and have a reliable coronavirus test."He underlined the need for anticipation, prevention and treatment in the fight against coronavirus, and said, "This virus is constantly changing and a new variant of it is spreading in a corner of the world, so officials and medical staff must always be prepared."Coronavirus figures and deaths had been on a downward trend since the government started a mass vaccination campaign.Rayeesi said in August that the country will import millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, stressing the necessity for providing millions more jabs to give immunity to the society.“Experts believe that 60mln more doses of vaccine should be provided to control the improper situation of coronavirus outbreak in the country,” he added.Rayeesi underlined more serious measures to respect the health and hygiene protocols and control the border traffic to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.He set an ultimatum for the government to drastically change its methods of fighting the coronavirus epidemic as the country’s health system struggles under the fifth wave of infections.Rayeesi told members of the national coronavirus campaign headquarters that Iran has to come up with an extensive plan for mobilizing volunteer forces to fight the rapid spread of the disease.“The universal plan for overhaul in methods of fighting the coronavirus will be compiled in a special committee using the experiences of the past one and half years of the country,” said the president.He said the plan would include clear action guidelines on hygiene protocols, vaccine production, and imports as well as on government support for health staff and businesses affected by the virus.On vaccinations, Rayeesi vowed that his administration will continue to support domestic vaccine production although he said that no efforts will be spared to receive abundant supplies from abroad.The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting approximately all countries and territories around the world. The virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. It has so far killed over 6 million people and infected over 468 million others globally.The Iranian foreign ministry declared that despite Washington’s claims of cooperation to transfer drugs to Iran via the new Swiss-launched payment mechanism, the US is troubling the process amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.Although the US claims that medicines and medical equipment are not under sanctions, they have practically blocked the transfer of Iran’s financial resources in other countries into the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), former Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.In relevant remarks in August, Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber rapped Washington and its allies for imposing banking sanctions that prevent Iran’s efforts to buy drugs and medical equipment amid a surge in the number of coronavirus infected and deaths in the country.“Although the arrogant system (led by the US) claims that access to medicine is free for all people and there is no restriction for any country when we want to purchase the needed medicine, they do not allow transfer of money and prevent the drugs’ imports,” Mokhber said, addressing a meeting in Tehran.He also noted that coronavirus has affected many businesses and the shortage of medicine and treatment-related issues have also placed a heavy burden on the country's budget, saying that these problems need serious planning and efforts to address the problems of businesses that are affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.