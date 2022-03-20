Russia: Over 100 Ukrainian Covert Op Troops, Foreign Mercenaries Eliminated West of Kiev

Islam Times - Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that high-precision missiles were used to strike a Ukrainian base in Ovruch, in the Zhitomir region.

“High-precision air-launched missiles struck the training center for covert operations forces of the Ukrainian military, where foreign mercenaries were based, near the settlement of Ovruch in the Zhitomir region”, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday, noting that over 100 troops and mercenaries were killed.At the same time, he noted that the Russian military eliminated a vast number of other military objects.“Workshops at the Nizhyn repair plant used for the repair of Ukrainian armored vehicles damaged in combat operations were destroyed with sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the waters of the Black Sea”, he stated, adding that Kinzhal hypersonic missiles launched from the airspace over Crimea had also destroyed a huge Ukrainian base for storing fuel and lubricants in the Nikolaev region.This is the second major strike by the Russian military targeting foreign mercenaries in Ukraine. Last week, up to 180 foreign mercenaries were killed in precision strikes against Ukrainian training centers located at the Yavorovsky military compound and near the settlement of Starichi.In the meantime, Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias, continue to advance in Donbass, tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and taking control over multiple settlements.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the special op in Ukraine, Russian troops have destroyed some 1,500 tanks, over 1,200 military vehicles, and over 200 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces.Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop the eight-year-long campaign waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to rescue the people of Donbass from genocide, and added that Russia’s goal is the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.